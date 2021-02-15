LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A veteran deputy with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has died of complications related to COVID-19, the department announced Monday.
The department shared the news that Deputy Pedro Romo, a 25-year veteran of the LASD, passed away Sunday.
“Our Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department family received sorrowful news. Deputy Pedro Romo, a 25 year veteran of LASD, passed away yesterday from a COVID related illness,” LASD said in a tweet.
According to the department, Romo transferred to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station in 2004 and has been Valencia High School’s school resource officer for the last 13 years.
“Please keep his loved ones in your prayers,” the department said.
Just last month, the LASD lost Deputy Santiago Carrillo due to complications from COVID-19. He was a 14-year veteran of the force assigned to the Twin Towers Correctional Facility.
In December, LASD Deputy Timothy Tellez, a 20-year veteran of the force, died from complications of coronavirus.