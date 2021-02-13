LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – As multiple storms move through Los Angeles County, a high wind warning is in effect until noon Sunday for the Ventura County mountains, L.A. County mountains, Riverside County mountains, and Antelope Valley.
Wind gusts could reach up to 65 miles per hour for those areas. Damaging winds can blow down trees and powerlines, leading to power outages. The strongest winds are expected Saturday evening.
There is also a wind advisory for the Ventura County valleys and coast, downtown Los Angeles as well as at the coast, the Santa Monica Mountains, and Catalina Island.
A wind advisory is in effect for the Orange County coast, San Fernando Valley, and San Gabriel Valley, the National Weather Service said. It will be in effect until 3 a.m. Sunday for most parts of the region.
Wind gusts could reach up to 50 m.p.h. in the foothills. Driving conditions could be difficult.
Forecasters said gusty northwest winds will blow across the region at times until Monday.
The N.W.S. said “advisory-level northwesterly winds will be possible across many areas,” along with some “warning-level gusts in some areas.”
The N.W.S. said "advisory-level northwesterly winds will be possible across many areas," along with some "warning-level gusts in some areas."

The winds come as part of a two-storm system moving into the area, forecasters added. Some light rain could fall in mountain communities Saturday night and early Sunday.
There’s also the possibility of a dusting of snow for elevations above 6,000 feet, forecasters said. Snow levels will drop down between 3,500 – 4,000 feet late Saturday and Sunday, forecasters said.