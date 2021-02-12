LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Boeing 737 Max jet returned to Los Angeles as it returns to worldwide commercial services.

The jumbo jet was grounded two years ago, after a pair of deadly crashes. On Thursday, a United Airlines 737 was spotted landing at LAX for the first time since returning to service. It’s not clear if it carried any passengers, however.

The jets were grounded in 2019 after flights on the Boeing 737 Max 8 and 9 jets crashed in Ethiopia and Indonesia. They appeared to fall from the sky in similar ways. The FAA allowed the jets to return to service after their software was updated and pilot training was conducted.

The airline says passengers who don’t feel comfortable flying on a 737 Max do not have to. United says it will make it clear which aircraft will be involved in each flight when passengers make their reservations.