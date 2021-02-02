ANAHEIM (CBSLA) – Disneyland this week updated its requirements for visitors to Downtown Disney and Buena Vista Street to stress that even those who have received the coronavirus vaccine must still wear masks.
On its website, Disney explained that all visitors over the age of two must wear face coverings, “including those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine.”
Disney also clarified that visitors are allowed to wear clear masks as long as they have a solid plastic panel that is attached to fabric on all sides with tight knit stitching.
Bandannas and neck gaiters cannot be used as face coverings. Disney has also banned the so-called “sip-and-stroll,” in which people could remove their masks while walking if they were eating or drinking.
Disneyland and California Adventure Park have been shuttered since last March.
However, the shops and restaurants in Downtown Disney District have been open since July, while those along Buena Vista Street in California Adventure Park reopened to much fanfare in November. Restaurants in Downtown Disney resumed outdoor dining last week after Southern California’s regional stay-at-home order was lifted.
Since last month, Disneyland has been serving as a mass COVID-19 vaccination site for Orange County residents.