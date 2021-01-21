SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — After two days of closures due to high winds, the COVID-19 vaccination site at Disneyland reopened Thursday, and county officials plan to open another large-scale location to administer doses this weekend.

The Disneyland site was closed Tuesday and Wednesday as Santa Ana winds battered much of the Southland. There was concern about gusts uprooting the tents being used at the site.

Orange County will open a second regional COVID-19 vaccine super site Saturday at Soka University in Aliso Viejo, officials announced Wednesday.

The vaccinations will be administered in the university’s gym beginning, with reservations expected to be accepted starting Thursday, Bartlett said.

Orange County Supervisor Lisa Bartlett said the Soka site will be more convenient for seniors in Laguna Woods.

But county officials remain concerned about a slowdown in the supply of vaccines, county CEO Frank Kim said. The county received 30,675 doses on Wednesday and are expecting another 14,000 by week’s end, he said.

The county has said that it planned to open at least five vaccine super sites throughout the county in a phased approach as additional doses of the vaccine become available.

Appointments are currently available for people who work or live in Orange County and fall within the state’s Phase 1A tier, including those 65 and older.

More information about who is eligible or how to make an appointment can be found here.

