ANAHEIM (CBSLA) – Visitors to the Downtown Disney District in Anaheim will be met with more stringent requirements on what kind of masks they are allowed to wear.

Disney Thursday updated its protocols to no longer allow bandannas and neck gaiters to be used as face coverings.

Masks must be snug-fitted and secured with ties or ear loops. They must cover a person’s nose and mouth, the guidelines read.

Furthermore, Disney has also banned the so-called “sip-and-stroll,” in which people could remove their masks while walking if they were eating or drinking. Now, guests are asked to only remove their masks if they are eating or drinking while stationary.

Walt Disney World in Orlando, which has already reopened, implemented the same new mask requirements earlier this week.

Downtown Disney District reopened for the first time July 9 since being closed in mid-March when the coronavirus pandemic took hold.

Customers and employees are required to have their temperatures taken before entering the district, and of course, anyone over the age of 2 is required to wear face coverings.

Stores and restaurants in Downtown Disney have been slowly reopening on a rolling basis. Ballast Point and Tortilla Jo’s both reopened Thursday.

Disneyland and California Adventure parks were scheduled to reopen July 17 before Disney announced that the reopening would be delayed indefinitely amid a surge in coronavirus cases both in Orange County and statewide. The coalition of unions which represent thousands of Disneyland workers have repeatedly argued that the parks are not ready to reopen safely.

All three Disneyland Resort hotels remain closed.