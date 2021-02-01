HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) — Members of the public spoke out on Monday night on whether to remove current Huntington Beach city council member Tito Ortiz as honorary mayor pro tem in the city, but the council still has not come to a consensus.

Ortiz is under fire because, among other things, he refuses to wear a mask in public and he’s caused some stir ups in the city.

The former MMA fighter also refused to wear a mask at council meetings and so he had not been attending them, although he was online for Monday’s debate for hours listening to his supporters and his critics.

The public comments lasted for about three hours before the city council moved on to other topics.

Many who voted for him say they think he’s being targeted because he’s a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump supporter and a right-wing conservative.

The city council has still not yet voted on whether to remove Ortiz’s honorary title of mayor pro tem.

The council is considering a vote of no confidence, proposed by some members who say Ortiz is not doing his job and not worthy of the mayor pro tem title.

Whether or not he loses that honorary title, Ortiz will remain a member of the city council, a position which he won by a landslide.