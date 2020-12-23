HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) — Huntington Beach Mayor Pro Tem Tito Ortiz was caught on cell phone camera Wednesday getting in the face of a resident.
The confrontation happened during a food distribution event after people were alerted to the fact that the former Ultimate Fighting Championship fighter was handing out food without a face covering.
The event was being held on Ocean View School District property, which has strict pandemic safety guidelines.
“Having close contact with little children, like he did today, and leaning into strollers and into car windows with no mask on is unacceptable to us,” Gina Clayton-Tarvin, a school board member, said. “This is a public health emergency.”
“A leader of our city, a representative of our city, to be in complete denial and not take safety measures, it’s not a joke,” Victor Valladares, a Huntington Beach resident, said. “People are dying, people are in hospitals, there are zero ICU beds available.”
Following the confrontation, Ortiz left and went into a city building.
Police were eventually called to the scene, though it was not immediately clear if any citations were issued.