HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) — Former mixed martial arts fighter Tito Ortiz has won a seat on the Huntington Beach City Council.
Out of a field of 15 candidates, 45-year-old Ortiz won with 14%, or 34,901, of votes. The next highest vote-getter, Planning Commissioner Dan Kalmick, got 11% or 26,976, of votes.
Ortiz, a Trump supporter, posted video on election night hailing the results that showed he won the Huntington Beach City Council seat.
“That’s how Huntington Beach steps up,” Ortiz cheered in the video. “Look at that jump. Look at that jump.”
Ortiz was one of UFC’s early stars, becoming a light heavyweight champion and also fighting with Bellator MMA. He was born in Huntington Beach and attended Huntington Beach High School, where he began wrestling and won a CIF Championship. He continued wrestling at Golden West College and Cal State Bakersfield, then made his debut in UFC 13 in 1997 while he was still in college.
“I expect no less. You wanna know why? Because Huntington Beach loves me, baby, and I’ve worked hard,” Ortiz said.