LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – Kroger, the parent company of Ralphs and Food 4 Less, announced Monday that it will be closing two of its Long Beach stores following the passage of a law that hiked grocery store workers’ pay by $4 per hour.

Kroger reported that on April 17 it will be shutting down its Ralphs store at 3380 N. Los Coyotes Diagonal and its Food 4 Less store at 2185 E. South St.

“As a result of the City of Long Beach’s decision to pass an ordinance mandating extra pay for grocery workers, we have made the difficult decision to permanently close long-struggling store locations in Long Beach,” the company said in a news release. “This misguided action by the Long Beach City Council oversteps the traditional bargaining process and applies to some, but not all, grocery workers in the city.”

Last month, the Long Beach City Council passed an ordinance which requires grocers with at least 300 employees nationwide to provide their employees with an extra $4 per hour in hazard pay for at least the next 120 days due to the risks of working during the coronavirus pandemic.

Los Angeles City councilors are currently considering a similar motion which would provide their grocery store workers with an extra $5 per hour in hazard pay.

Last March and April, as the pandemic was unfolding, several major grocery stores and retailers – including the likes of Kroger, Walmart, Target and Albertsons – provided their employees with one-time bonuses or temporary wage increases of $2 per hour.

Kroger claimed Monday that it has spent $1.3 billion since the start of the pandemic to “both reward associates and to implement dozens of safety measures.”