LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Retail giant Kroger, which owns Ralphs and Food 4 Less, announced Wednesday that it will be temporarily increasing wages for its workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The company announced that grocery store workers will receive a $2 per hour wage increase between March 29 and April 18. Kroger is calling it a “Hero Bonus.”
This is in addition to bonuses of $150 to $300 to part-time and full-time employees, respectively, which were announced last month.
Several other major grocery stores and retailers have also offered temporary raises and bonuses during the pandemic, including the likes of Walmart, Target and Albertsons.
According to the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, Kroger employs 460,000 grocery store workers nationwide, and 22,000 in California.