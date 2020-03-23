Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – With shoppers clearing out shelves at grocery stores and supermarkets across the nation in fear the coronavirus pandemic may bring long-term shortages, several major chains announced over the weekend that they will be temporarily upping wages for exhausted employees who have been working around the clock to keep food and essential items replenished.
Albertsons – which owns all Vons, Pavilions and Safeway stores – announced Friday it is giving employees a $2 per hour wage increase through at least March 28.
Target also said it would be giving its employees a $2 per hour wage increase. Some employees will also get bonuses ranging from $250 to $1,500.
Retail giant Kroger — which owns Ralphs and Food 4 Less – reported it would be divvying out bonuses of $150 to $300 to part-time and full-time employees, respectively. Walmart also announced the same.
Southern California chain Superior Grocers is giving employees a $2 per hour wage hike through the next four weeks.