LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The county’s large-scale COVID-19 vaccination site at Dodger Stadium was unexpectedly closed Saturday after protesters reportedly showed up at the entrance. Public safety officials were working to reopen the site in the afternoon as hundreds of cars waited in line.

“Working with our public safety partners to ensure everyone with an appointment gets their vaccine today,” Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore tweeted.

Working with our public safety partners to ensure everyone with an appointment gets their vaccine today. https://t.co/I3IwzHpBl3 — Chief Michel Moore (@LAPDChiefMoore) January 31, 2021

Health officials said Saturday that COVID-19 vaccination appointments for next week are available in Los Angeles County for those who qualify.

County residents seeking their first dose appointments from February 1 -7 are now available here, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said. Residents will be able to book their first and second dose appointments at the same time.

Officials said email confirmations are being sent out for those seeking a second-dose appointment.

“If you have not received an email yet, it will be sent soon,” the department tweeted. “We appreciate your patience.”

People currently eligible to get vaccinated in the county are health care workers, long-term care facility residents, and those aged 65 and over.

Allocations of COVID-19 vaccine continue to lag behind demand, with the county expecting to receive roughly 188,000 doses next week. Many of those, however, will be needed to administer second shots to people who have already received the first dose of the two-dose regimen.

As of the end of last week, the county had received a total of 853,650 doses. It received an estimated 143,900 doses this week, pushing the total to nearly 1 million.

Vaccination appointments can be booked online at vaccinatelacounty.com or by calling 833-530-0473 between 8 a.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Appointments at county sites were largely filled through the weekend.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)