LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Eight new cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) in children have been reported, the Los Angeles County Health Department announced Saturday.

MIS-C is an inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19. Symptoms include a fever that does not go away and inflamed body parts, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs.

The new cases bring the total cases of MIS-C in L.A. County to 62 children, one of whom has died. All 62 were hospitalized and 45 percent were treated in the ICU.

Of the children with MIS-C, 31 percent were under 5 years old; 37 percent were between 5 and 11, and 32 percent were between 12 and 20.

Latino/Latinx children account for nearly 74 percent of the reported cases.

If you believe your child is displaying MIS-C symptoms, contact your primary care or urgent care provider. Seek emergency care for critical or life-threatening conditions. If you do not have a primary care provider, dial 211, and L.A. County will help connect you to one.

On Saturday, the health department confirmed 269 new deaths and 10,537 new coronavirus cases in Los Angeles County.

There were 6,881 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized, and 24 percent are in the I.C.U.

This is the first time since December 29 that daily hospitalizations have decreased to less than 7,000 patients. But while that number is down, health care workers and intensive care unit capacity remain overwhelmed, with the Southern California region continuing to have zero percent available I.C.U. space.

