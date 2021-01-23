LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County health officials on Saturday reported 10,537 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 269 more deaths.
The county this weekend also surpassed 15,000 coronavirus deaths.
More than a third of those deaths have come after Christmas, which is what health experts feared after people disobeyed local guidance by gathering.
During the pandemic in L.A. County, the totals are 1,064,887 COVID-19 cases and 15,162 coronavirus-related deaths to date.
As of Saturday, there were 6,881 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized in L.A. County, and 24% are in intensive care.
As of Friday, the most recent figures showed that 441,140 doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in L.A. County, according to Dr. Paul Simon, the county Department of Public Health’s chief science officer, although he said that number is likely much higher due to delays in tallying vaccination totals.
The resources listed below can provide information about the pandemic and best practices for staying safe:
- L.A. County residents can call 2-1-1
- Los Angeles County Department of Public Health: http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/
- California Department of Public Health: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/ncov2019.aspx
- U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC): https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019- ncov/index.html Spanish https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index-sp.html
- World Health Organization (WHO): https://www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus
For information about how to get a free coronavirus test in L.A. County, visit https://corona-virus.la/covid-19-testing.