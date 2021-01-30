WRIGHTWOOD (CBSLA) – Hundreds of skiers and snowboarders were delighted over the weekend as tons of snow filled the mountains of Wrightwood after a Southern California winter storm.

“It was actually really fun because you can go out and do things but still be separated from people,” said Kaiden Owens, a La Verne resident snowboarding on the mountain Saturday.

The fresh powder was a continuation of last week when some said it was the best snowfall they had seen in years.

“Oh my gosh, there was so much powder,” said Snowboarder Gerald Norma. “It really allows you to freestyle!”

Traffic was bumper-to-bumper as thousands were making their way up to the mountains.

“We’ve been coming here for years,” said Neil Marcus. “People are saying they’ve never seen the snow this good in 20 years so we lucked out!”

Locals said the San Bernadino County town looked completely different than last weekend when there were sunny conditions that looked more like June than January.

The snow came as part of at least three winter storm systems.