LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Rain and mountain snow are moving into the Southland as part of at least three winter storm systems, bringing with them several concerns.

“The first system will bring light showers through Sunday, while the Sunday night through early Tuesday storm system will bring very low snow levels with light to moderate precipitation,” according to the National Weather Service. “The Wednesday night through Friday storm will bring the most significant precipitation to the forecast area with plenty of snow in the mountains expected. High temperatures will remain cooler than normal through next week.”

There’s expected to be a period of dryness on Sunday before the storm resumes.

With temperatures also expected to drop, several shelters are opening across L.A. County for the homeless population.

“Wind chill temperatures are expected to be below 32 degrees Fahrenheit (on Saturday),” a Cold Weather Alert from the L.A. County Health Officer said.

Those in need of a shelter, cancall the L.A. County Information line at 211.

Additionally, drivers are being warned about conditions in the mountains, with officials reminding them to take it slow and give snowplows extra space.

The rain also poses a risk on the road, and for potential mudslides in areas that were impacted by fires.

Officials are telling people who live near the Apple Fire, Bobcat Fire and El Dorado Fire burn scars to be prepared for potential flooding and debris flow.

