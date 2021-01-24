LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — A rain advisory has been issued for recreational beaches and bays in the City of Long Beach, following the rain experienced in the last 24 hours, Long Beach Health Officer Dr. Anissa Davis said Sunday.
Recreational swimming areas should be avoided for three days following the end of a rainstorm, she said.
After any significant rainfall, unhealthy conditions may result from increased runoff from storm drain outlets and rivers, which eventually lead to the city’s beaches. The conditions could make surfers and swimmers sick.
The advisory will be extended if the rain continues.
