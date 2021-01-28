SANTA BARBARA (CBSLA) – A woman was rescued from floodwaters after she became stuck during a storm that has dumped rain on parts of California.

Devon Voigtsberger, 26, was rescued by Santa Barbara firefighters and the California State Parks Water Rescue Team Thursday.

It happened around 1:38 p.m. on Refugio Road along the Gaviota Coast in Santa Barabara County in between two creek crossings that were swollen with rain. The rescue was posted to Twitter. Voigtsberger was not injured.

SBC FF’s & CA State Parks Water Rescue Team members rescue Devon Voigtsberger, 26, after she became stuck on Refugio Road along the Gaviota Coast in between two rain swollen creek crossings. She was not injured. C/T 1:38 *Call Newsline* pic.twitter.com/ugvuDe2fWf — SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) January 28, 2021

The rescue comes as a powerful winter storm is sweeping through the state.

The storm arrived in the Southland Thursday afternoon and will continue into Friday.

The National Weather Service has warned that recent wildfire burn areas — such as the Bobcat Fire burn area near Monrovia — are particularly vulnerable and could see dangerous mudslides because of loose and unstable hillsides scorched by the wildfires.