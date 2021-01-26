LEBEC (CBSLA) – The 5 Freeway remained shut down through the Grapevine Tuesday morning because of treacherous icy and snowy conditions.

Caltrans reported just after 6 a.m. that both sides of the freeway were shut down between Castaic and Grapevine. There was no estimate on when the freeway might reopen.

The 12-mile stretch has been mostly closed since early Monday morning due to the second in a series of three winter storm fronts.

It reopened for a few hours on Monday afternoon, but then closed again. Several truckers were caught by surprise as they got stranded in Castaic.

“Just caught off guard, they didn’t post anything online, or anything, about the weather, it just happened,” trucker Dan Jillis told CBSLA Monday night.

Traffic was backed up for miles as California Highway Patrol was turning drivers around in Castaic.

The northbound side was closed at Parker Road and the southbound side at Grapevine Road. Northbound drivers were advised to use the westbound 126 Freeway to the 101 Freeway as a detour.

“I had to really slow it down, started seeing a lot of ice on the ground, started skidding a little bit,” trucker Cesar Ferreria, who was driving a big-rig carrying 75,000 pounds of groceries through the Grapevine just before it closed, told CBSLA Monday.

The storm, meanwhile, brought light snow to the several foothill communities, including Jurupa Valley and Beaumont.

The Southland as a whole was expected to see drier conditions Tuesday before a much wetter storm system arrives Wednesday and will remain through Friday.

“Several inches of rain are likely with feet of higher mountain snow, along with moderate to strong southwest winds,” the NWS said in a statement.

The late-week storm is expected to be a particularly wet one, although it is not expected to bring as much snow to lower mountain elevations. The rest of the area, however, could see significant rainfall.

It could potentially cause mud and debris flows and wildfire burn areas such as the Bobcat Fire burn area in the San Gabriel Mountains north of Monrovia.

“With the potential of this event, the area may approach critical thresholds for mud and debris flows in and around the recent burn areas,” the NWS warned.

Los Angeles County health officials issued a cold weather alert through Thursday for the mountains and Antelope Valley, and through Tuesday for the Santa Monica Mountains and the Santa Clarita Valley.

