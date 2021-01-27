LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – State health officials are thinking of new strategies to get the coronavirus vaccine into the arms of as many Californians as quickly as possible.
Friday, Yolanda Richardson was appointed State Secretary of Government Operations by Governor Gavin Newsom. She will be making sure things go smoothly as millions of people receive their vaccinations.
“Part of my job will be helping us to standardized vaccine information and data so we can make sure that the people that need to get vaccinated are getting vaccinated,” said Richardson during an online news briefing Tuesday.
Richardson has experience with widespread state health initiatives, including helping respond to the coronavirus crisis in Los Angeles County.
“Over the last year, Secretary Richardson and her team were key partners in getting our Valencia testing labs in Southern California built,” said Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of California Health & Human Services.
Before that, Richardson helped launch Covered California for five years created under the Affordable Care Act.
“My job is to focus on how we can expand our efforts statewide in partnership with our local health partners and the broader health system,” said Richardson on her COVID-19 response strategy. “I want to make sure we can scale up so that when more vaccine is available, Californians can access that infrastructure.”