TORRANCE (CBSLA) — One critical element of distributing COVID-19 vaccines is in extremely short supply – people to help staff vaccination sites.

Several people who had made appointments for a COVID-19 vaccine arrived at El Camino College in Torrance Tuesday, only to be turned away because the site wasn’t staffed. The healthcare company Curative was supposed to administer the shots.

Hollywood resident Ronald Quigley said the situation was frustraiting, to put it lightly.

“There was a man in line who came all the way from Arcadia with a 90-year-old mother,” he said. “He had to wake her up at 5 o’clock in the morning. He was irate.”

Quigley said it took him days to book his appointment, but he was able to rebook with the same company for Wednesday.

Our @Disneyland & @SokaUniv Super PODs are staffed by @OCGovCA, #OC fire services, volunteer health care pros & local govt volunteers. To join this effort please scan the QR code below. Medically trained & general support volunteers needed. #ThisIsOurShot #OCCOVID19 #CovidVaccine pic.twitter.com/rG7V1XvEFF — OC Health Care Agency (@ochealth) January 27, 2021

In Orange County, public health officials are asking for volunteers, especially those with medical training. They especially need doctors and nurses, but will also take dentists, medical assistants, pharmacists – even those who are still students – respiratory therapists, psychiatric technicians, paramedics, EMTs and naturopathic doctors. Volunteers are also needed for logistical support for rules like computer data entry, registration and traffic.