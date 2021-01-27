LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — USC will continue to use online instruction until further notice due to elevated COVID-19 infections in Los Angeles County, according to USC Provost Charles F. Zukoski.

“The new year has hit us out of the gate with continued challenges, but there are promising signs,” Zukoski wrote in a letter to USC faculty, dated Tuesday.

“Vaccines are rolling out here and across the nation. Remaining online and staying vigilant will continue to help our community stay safe, and we will seek guidance from county authorities for a return to campus classes and activities as health conditions improve,” he wrote. “Given the health situation in L.A. County, course instruction will continue online until further notice.”

In November, the university announced that all classes for the Spring 2021 semester will be online or remote due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Zukoski said that, since last March, “we have learned a great deal about transforming to a mostly virtual campus and continue to refine our policies and best practices based on feedback from you, students, and staff. This semester we will continue to follow the policies and recommendations pertaining to online and asynchronous learning we adopted in the fall.”

He said members of the USC community “must continue to support each other while understanding the challenges faculty, students, and staff are facing.”

“I’m proud of the work you’ve done over these 10 months and I look forward to another strong semester,” Zukoski said.

