LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Unstable weather was bringing snow, drenching rain and biting cold to the Southland Monday morning, creating hazardous driving conditions for drivers.

The 5 Freeway through the Grapevine, north of Lebec, was shut down just before 5 a.m. due to snow and ice, California Highway Patrol reports. Drivers should use alternate routes and avoid the area completely.

A winter storm warning is in effect for mountain areas in Los Angeles, Ventura and San Bernardino Counties — excluding the Santa Monica Mountains — through 10 p.m. Monday.

Elevations above 4,500 feet could see up to 8 inches of snow, while those above 3,000 feet could see up to 4 inches. The cities of Wrightwood, Crestline and Big Bear are all expected to see significant snowfall.

This all comes after the coastal enclave of Malibu over the weekend received some very rare snow flurries.

The valleys and coasts could see up to a half-inch of rain Monday, the National Weather Service reports. There’s a chance hail and thunderstorms, with winds up to 65 miles per hour. The system moving into the Southland from the north was described by the NWS as “cold, showery and blustery.”

There is some concern in the San Gabriel Mountains that the heavy rain could trigger debris flows in burn scar areas such as Monrovia.

In Orange County, widespread showers and thunderstorms were expected Monday as well.

Along the coast, health officials issued a beach water use advisory through 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. The county’s chief health officer, Dr. Muntu Davis, cautioned residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers after the recent rainfall. Individuals who enter the water in these areas could become ill.

This is the second of three storm fronts moving the region. Another, wetter storm was expected to reach the area beginning late Tuesday and last until next weekend.

