UPLAND (CBSLA) — As one storm came to an end Saturday night and an even stronger is expected to come, families in foothill communities across Southern California were happy to get a quick dusting of snow.

“I was on the roof over here and all of a sudden snow started coming down on me,” said Upland resident Dave Montoya. “It was sticking on the ground, it was all the way up there. It was definitely snow. I was excited. I felt like a kid, you know?”

Some light snow was seen in Jurupa Valley, Beaumont, and near Milliken and Airport in Ontario.

Marie Kreimann drove up to mount baldy — one of several local mountain areas plowing the roads to combat dangerous driving conditions.

“The snow starts at the switchbacks and then all the way up to the ski lifts, there were a few cars that were stuck that did not have chains,” Kreimann said.

Gabriel Rodriguez had to chain up too for his drive to Wrightwood.

“It’s pretty difficult if you don’t know what you’re doing,” Rodriguez said.

All the way up in Big Bear, 18 inches of snow have fallen over the past two days.

Caltrans is reminding drivers that chains are required in the San Bernardino mountains, where you can expect difficult driving conditions and long delays.