VENTURA (CBSLA) – Firefighters were battling a small brush fire which broke out amid swirling Santa Ana wind gusts in Ventura Tuesday morning.
The Olivas Fire erupted near Olivas Park Drive and Victoria Avenue sometime before 10 a.m., according to the Ventura County Fire Department, near the Bueneventura Golf Course.
The fire was between 3 and 4 acres in size, but appeared to be confined to the Santa Clara River bottom, the fire department tweeted. Crews had established containment lines around the fire and were working to extinguish any hot spots.
Firefighters were expected to remain on scene for several hours, the fire department reported.
There was no immediate word of any threat to structures.
A red flag warning is in effect through at least 10 p.m. Tuesday due to Santa Ana winds which could reach speeds of up to 80 miles per hour. Thousands of Southern California Edison customers are without power.