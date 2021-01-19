THOUSAND OAKS (CBSLA) — Thousands of Southern California Edison customers are without power Tuesday as a precaution due to strong gusty winds and Red Flag conditions.
As of 10 a.m., the largest outages were in Ventura County. More than 7,000 in Thousand Oaks and 2,000 in Simi Valley had their power shut off as a precaution.
More than 1,000 were also without power in Laguna Woods in Orange County.
Wind gusts of 80 mph were reported in some areas Tuesday. SoCal Edison had shut off power to over 42,000 customers as of noon Tuesday. Another 260,000 were cautioned they could be subject to a Public Safety Power Shutoff.
A Red Flag warning is in effect for most of Southern California through at least 10 p.m. Tuesday.