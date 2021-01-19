LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Southern California was bedeviled Tuesday with both dry, howling winds and light rain and snow showers.

Gusts of up to 77 mph were recorded in the hills above Santa Clarita, while similarly strong winds whipped about all the way down to the Ventura County coast. A Red Flag warning is in effect through 10 p.m. Tuesday for much of the region.

RELATED: Santa Ana Winds Force Closure Of Disneyland Vaccine Supersite Tuesday

Because of bone dry conditions, power outages are already in effect in several Southern California Edison coverage areas because of the high risk of wildfire.

A little bit of everything today… rain/snow showers in our mountains and high deserts have begun! Also have Red Flag Warnings and High Wind Warnings through late tonght and tomorrow. High Surf Advisories along the coast through tonight, too #cbsla pic.twitter.com/7LS5HF0kEm — Danielle Gersh (@DanielleGersh) January 19, 2021

Parking in the narrow canyon areas of Los Angeles are also under Red Flag restriction, which allows the city to remove illegally parked vehicles within “Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zones.” The Red Flag restriction is in effect until at least 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Strong winds, with gusts of up to 80 mph, are expected to continue into Wednesday night for the Inland Empire and the Orange County coast.

According to the National Weather Service, the gusty winds forecast for Tuesday are capable of taking down trees and power lines. Trees have already been reported down in Simi Valley and Santa Clarita.

Meanwhile, elevations of about 5,500 feet are seeing light rain and snow showers.

Light rain and snow showers starting to form over the mountains (like this image near Frazier Park). Chances continuing through the day. Snow level around 5500 feet. Very light showers possible elsewhere, but should not accumulate with such dry air below. #CAWX #larain pic.twitter.com/KbTM55hRyw — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) January 19, 2021

The windy conditions have also prompted high surf advisories for Los Angeles and Ventura counties through 10 p.m. Tuesday. Large breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet with dangerous rip currents are forecast for west-facing beaches.