BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) – Three people from Beverly Hills, including a salon owner, have been arrested in connection with the storming of the U.S. Capitol earlier this month.

Gina Bisignano, 52, was taken into custody by FBI agents at around 7 a.m. Tuesday at her apartment in the 300 block of North Palm Drive in Beverly Hills, FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller confirmed to CBSLA.

The FBI, with the help of Beverly Hills police, also arrested 37-year-old John Strand and 55-year-old Simone Gold on Monday.

All three are expected to make their first appearances in federal court in downtown Los Angeles Tuesday afternoon for federal charges out of Washington, D.C. The exact counts they face were not immediately confirmed.

Bisignano owns Gina’s Eyelashes And Skincare. Last week, Bisignano confirmed to the Beverly Hills Courier that she traveled to Washington, D.C., where she found herself among the mob who stormed the Capitol building on Jan. 6.

In a cell phone video obtained by the Courier, a woman believed to be Bisignano holds a megaphone on a ledge of the Capitol and yells, “Everybody, we need gas masks, we need weapons. We need strong, angry patriots to help our boys, they don’t want to leave. We need protection.”

Last week, a 20-year-old Glendora man was arrested for breaking a window during the Capitol riots. Hunter Allen Ehmke was detained by Capitol police at the scene, but because they were outnumbered by the mob, they were forced to let him go. He was arrested in Southern California on Jan. 13.

Former USC swimmer and two-time Olympic gold medalist Klete Keller was also arrested after he was reportedly caught on video inside the Capitol Rotunda.

The pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 while the House and Senate was meeting to certify the Electoral College results. The rioters entered the House and Senate chambers and broke into several offices. One of the rioters, a woman from San Diego, was shot and killed by Capitol police, and two others died of medical emergencies.

Two Capitol police officers who responded to the breach also died. Officer Brian Sicknick died of injuries he sustained during the attack. Officer Howard Liebengood died of unknown causes while off-duty.

According to CBS News, federal authorities have arrested at least 100 people in the Capitol riot, with charges ranging from curfew violations to felonies related to theft and weapons possession.