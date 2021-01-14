LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A 20-year-old Glendora man has been arrested for breaking a window during the storming of the U.S. Capitol building last week.

Hunter Allen Ehmke was taken into custody by Glendora police on Wednesday night. He was transferred into federal custody Thursday morning, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department inmate information page. He is due to appear in a federal courtroom Thursday afternoon.

Ehmke is charged with one count each of damaging or destroying government property, obstruction of an official proceeding and violent entry and disorderly conduct on capitol grounds, per a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

On Jan. 6, as the rioters were attempting to breach the Capitol, Ehmke shattered a window that leads into an office inside the building, the federal complaint reads.

He was detained at the scene by Capitol police. However, as the violence escalated, the two officers who detained him were threatened by a large crowd who vastly outnumbered them, and were forced to let him go.

“As the officers discussed an action plan, the disturbance caused individuals of the crowd facing the Rotunda doors to divert their attention towards the approximately 10 officers in the northwest corner of the landing,” the complaint reads. “Individuals in the throng began to show aggression by pointing fingers and shouting obscenities. One unidentified individual threatened Officer Fluke and the other officers, stating ‘you’re not leaving with him’, while pointing in the direction of Officer Fluke and Ehmke. Due to the growing aggression of the large crowd that far outnumbered the officers and the exigent circumstances at the time, officers made the decision to allow Ehmke depart under his own power.”

The officers seized Ehmke’s California license and also took photos of him and the damaged window.

“Officers advised Ehmke that his actions were criminal and that they would seek a warrant for his arrest,” the complaint reads.

According to CBS News, federal authorities are investigating more than 170 people in the Capitol assault. At least 32 have been charged. Among them is former USC swimmer and two-time Olympic gold medalist Klete Keller, who was reportedly caught on video inside the Capitol Rotunda.

Pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol while the House and Senate was meeting to certify the Electoral College results. The rioters entered the House and Senate chambers and broke into several offices. One of the rioters, a woman from San Diego, was shot and killed by Capitol police, and two others died of medical emergencies.

Two Capitol police officers who responded to the breach also died. Officer Brian Sicknick died of injuries he sustained during the attack. Officer Howard Liebengood died of unknown causes while off-duty.

