BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) — A Los Angeles-area emergency room doctor who has been indicted for taking part in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has been traveling across the country spreading misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine.
Dr. Simone Gold is a licensed physician and surgeon, according to the California Medical Board, and founded America’s Frontline Doctors, which staged a now-infamous news conference in front of the Supreme Court last year to criticize pandemic lockdowns and government efforts to stop the spread of the virus.READ MORE: 3.3 Million Boppy Newborn Loungers Recalled After 8 Infant Deaths From Suffocation
In one appearance, Gold claimed that that all the COVID vaccine candidates cause diseases, rather than help prevent them. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say this is not true, and that the unvaccinated are 11 times more likely to be killed by COVID.
Gold was arrested in Beverly Hills on Jan. 18 after she was photographed with a bullhorn inside the Capitol building. She was indicted on Feb. 5 and pleaded not guilty to the charges later that month. A status conference for her case is scheduled for Sept. 28, and she remains free on her own recognizance.READ MORE: Father And Son Arrested In Connection With 3 Cold Case Murders In East LA Dating Back to 2014
MORE NEWS: Appeals Court Vacates Judge’s Order To Provide Housing To All Skid Row Homeless
Do you see anyone you recognize? The #FBI is still seeking information to help identify individuals who actively instigated violence on January 6 in Washington, D.C. Visit https://t.co/o9rDVDsk5S to see images from current cases, and submit tips to https://t.co/buMd8vYXzH. pic.twitter.com/R9JqN8TqpP
— FBI (@FBI) January 8, 2021
According to state records, Gold’s license remains in good standing. However, publicly spreading false COVID claims may be considered unprofessional conduct and could be grounds for disciplinary action by the state medical board.