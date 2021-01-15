LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – One of the biggest vaccination supersites in the nation will open at Dodger Stadium Friday.

The site, which opens at 8 a.m., is expected to vaccinate 2,000 people Friday.

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti has said that when the site becomes fully operational, it will be capable of vaccinating up to 12,000 people per day.

Only healthcare workers with appointments will receive vaccinations, L.A. Fire Department spokesperson David Ortiz told CBSLA Friday.

Since May, Dodger Stadium had been serving as the nation’s largest COVID-19 testing site. However, earlier this week the city halted testing and transitioned the site entirely to administering coronavirus vaccinations.

There is some confusion regarding who can get vaccinated in L.A. County. Although, California announced Wednesday that anyone aged 65 and older is eligible for the vaccine, L.A. County public health officials have said that the county is still only vaccinating healthcare workers because it does not yet have enough doses to expand to other demographics.

L.A. County is currently in Phase 1A of vaccine distribution, which includes all healthcare workers and residents of long-term care facilities, such as nursing homes. It hopes to move to Phase 1B soon, which will include those over age 65, as well as teachers, food and agriculture workers and emergency services workers.

Dodger Stadium is one of several vaccination supersites in the region. Disneyland began serving as a vaccination supersite on Wednesday, and a vaccination site is also opening at the Long Beach Convention Center next week. Petco Park, Knott’s Berry Farm and Soka University are expected to open vaccination sites soon as well.