LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The state of California Wednesday authorized immediate access to COVID-19 vaccines for all residents aged 65 and older, following new guidance from the federal government.

“There is no higher priority than efficiently and equitably distributing these vaccines as quickly as possible to those who face the gravest consequences,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement announcing the change. “Individuals 65 and older are now the next group eligible to start receiving vaccines. To those not yet eligible for vaccines, your turn is coming. We are doing everything we can to bring more vaccines into the state.”

Federal authorities Tuesday urged states to expand the availability of the vaccines and offer them to anyone 65 or older, and to people older than age 16 who have underlying health conditions that make them vulnerable to serious illness from COVID.

However, the new state guidance addresses only people aged 65 and older. It does not advance eligibility among people with underlying health conditions.

It was not immediately clear if Los Angeles County would immediately follow the state’s revised guidelines.

According to the state, a website was being set up for people to register for email notifications about when they will be eligible for shots.

Los Angeles County has an email system set up for people to sign up to receive updates on vaccine distribution.

People can register at vaccinatelacounty.com.

