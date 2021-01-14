POMONA (CBSLA) — Starting Monday, a portion of Fulton Road in Pomona and La Verne will be closed for over two months as a railroad crossing is rebuilt by construction crews.
During the closure through April 9, crews will be relocating underground utilities, installing a new safety and communication system, and rebuilding the street.
The road will be closed to cars and pedestrians between Bonita Avenue and Arrow Highway, according to the Foothill Gold Line Construction Authority. The primary detour route will be Garey Avenue.
Access to homes, businesses, and churches will remain available, and Bonita Avenue and Arrow Highway will be open to traffic.
An entrance to the Metrolink Station parking lot will also be closed, but cars will be able to enter it from Garey Avenue to Santa Fe Street.
The construction is part of the 9.1-mile Foothill Gold Line rail project.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)