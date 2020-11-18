Comments
POMONA (CBSLA) — Police asked for the public’s help to find the killer of a 16-year-old boy who was shot to death in Pomona.
Andrew Aguilar, 16, was shot in the head in a residential area near Lincoln and Caswell Avenues at about 11 p.m. on Oct. 1, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition and died the next day.
Immediately after the shooting, police said they had not yet determined a motive.
Homicide detectives put out a request Tuesday to the public for any help or information in this murder. Anyone with information about the shooting can call Pomona Police Department at (909) 622-1241.