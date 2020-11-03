POMONA (CBSLA) — Authorities say three people were killed Tuesday in a crash involving a big rig on the 57 Freeway in Pomona.
The crash happened at about 3:30 a.m. near the Temple Avenue exit of the southbound 57 Freeway. Images from the scene showed the wreckage of a red SUV wedged underneath the back of a big rig’s trailer.
Fatal collision on SR-57 in Pomona. Avoid the area if possible. Currently, only the left two lanes are open. pic.twitter.com/287IxOeh8F
— CHP Baldwin Park (@CHPBaldwinPark) November 3, 2020
Only two left lanes were open to traffic, according to the California Highway Patrol. The right lanes were closed until further notice for the fatal crash investigation and clean up.
Update 3: SB State Route 57 just past Temple Ave. Three fatalities confirmed. Two right lanes closed. Two left lanes open. https://t.co/o4G4Gz09Qw
— Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) November 3, 2020
The victims were not immediately identified.