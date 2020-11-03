ELECTION 2020:Latest Updates And Real-Time Results
By CBSLA Staff
POMONA (CBSLA) — Authorities say three people were killed Tuesday in a crash involving a big rig on the 57 Freeway in Pomona.

The crash happened at about 3:30 a.m. near the Temple Avenue exit of the southbound 57 Freeway. Images from the scene showed the wreckage of a red SUV wedged underneath the back of a big rig’s trailer.

Only two left lanes were open to traffic, according to the California Highway Patrol. The right lanes were closed until further notice for the fatal crash investigation and clean up.

The victims were not immediately identified.

