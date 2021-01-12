LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Los Angeles Police Department employee attended last week’s rally in Washington, D.C. in support of President Donald Trump ahead of the riot at the U.S. Capitol, the department said Tuesday.
The employee, who has not been identified, was told to speak to the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Los Angeles about any possible involvement or information regarding the incident, even though the employee reportedly left the rally before the attack.
It was not immediately clear if the employee would be facing any disciplinary action.
