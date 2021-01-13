ORANGE (CBSLA) — A Chapman University law professor who was under fire after speaking at last week’s pro-Trump rally in Washington, D.C. ahead of the Capitol riot has retired, the school announced Wednesday.
“After discussions over the course of the last week, Dr. John Eastman and Chapman University have reached an agreement pursuant to which he will retire from Chapman, effective immediately,” President Daniele Struppa said in a statement. “Dr. Eastman’s departure closes this challenging chapter for Chapman and provides the most immediate and certain path forward for both the Chapman community and Dr. Eastman.”
The statement goes on to say that neither the university nor Eastman would engage in legal actions of any kind, including any claim of defamation.
Eastman came under fire Jan. 6 after he appeared on stage with Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani at a “Stop the Steal” rally. The pair urged supporters of the president to head to the Capitol.