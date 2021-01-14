ALISO VIEJO (CBSLA) – Soka University has signed a contract with Orange County to become a coronavirus vaccine super site as the number of cases skyrockets in the area.

“The more super sites that open, the faster people can get vaccinated,” said Aliso Viejo Mayor Tiffany Ackley Thursday.

She added the gym on campus can be transformed into a makeshift medical clinic within 48 hours.

“We have seen people just waiting in lines outside in the heat, people who perhaps shouldn’t be doing that,” added Ackley. “People can come here and it will be indoors, more climate-controlled, and more comfortable for people.”

Exactly when the site will open has yet to be officially announced, but Ackley said it could be soon.

County officials said there are agreements with other spots, but will not confirm where because they do not want people lining up without reservations.

At Soka University, 1,000 vaccines will be given a day initially, then it will ramp up to as many as 5,000 doses a day.

Meanwhile, about 3,000 people were vaccinated Thursday at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim.

Tuesday, O.C. Health Officer Dr. Clayton Chau announced that anyone age 65 or older will now be eligible to get vaccinated. That’s in addition to healthcare workers, emergency responders, and residents of skilled nursing and assisted living facilities.

“The people in the ICU on ventilators are typically the 50-and-over crowd, and it definitely skews more to the 65 and older crowd,” Dr. Jim Keany with Mission Hospital Mission Viejo told CBSLA Tuesday. “As we continue to get vaccines, let’s start lowering the requirements and just get through the population as fast as we can.”

To find out if you are eligible and to make an appointment, click here.