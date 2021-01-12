SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Disneyland Resort in Anaheim will be used as Orange County’s first large-scale COVID-19 vaccine site, officials announced Monday.

“The Disneyland Resort, the largest employer in the heart of Orange County, has stepped up to host the county’s first Super POD site, undertaking a monumental task in our vaccination distribution process,” Andrew Do, Orange County supervisor, said in a statement. “We truly appreciate the support of the Orange County Fire Authority, our cities, and our residents as we continue to rollout COVID-19 vaccinations throughout the county.”

There will be a total of five regional super sites with the capacity to vaccinate thousands of residents per day, increasing efficiency and providing multiple vaccination points throughout the county, officials said. The remaining sites will be announced as soon as agreements are finalized.

“I’m proud to have Disneyland Resorts and the City of Anaheim, both in my Fourth District, be the first of the Super POD sites in Orange County,” Supervisor Doug Chaffee said. “Residents in my district have been highly impacted by COVID-19. These Super PODs are absolutely critical in stopping this deadly virus.”

The Disneyland Resort super site will be operational later this week, officials said. Only those identified under Phase 1A who have an appointment will be able to receive a vaccination at the county’s super sites.

“Coronavirus has brought both a public health crisis and economic devastation,” Anaheim Mayor Harry Sidhu said. “With this super site, we will begin to overcome both. Every vaccination done in Anaheim will help to save lives and speed the reopening and recovery of our city.”

Currently, vaccinations at the sites are only available to Orange County residents or those who work in the county and meet the criteria for what is referred to as Phase 1A, all tiers. The group includes law enforcement first responders in high-risk communities and was recently expanded to include those age 75 and older.

A complete list of eligible groups can be found on the California Department of Public Health’s website. More about the county’s specific vaccination timeline can be found on the Orange County Health Care Agency’s website.