ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — Disneyland announced Thursday it will shut down its annual pass program due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“Due to the continued uncertainty of the pandemic and limitations around the reopening of our California theme parks, we will be issuing appropriate refunds for eligible Disneyland Resort Annual Passports and sunsetting the current program,” Ken Potrock, president of Disneyland, announced in a statement on Twitter.
“For nearly four decades, our Annual Passport program has been an important part of connecting with some of our most valued Guests,” Potrock wrote in an email to annual pass holders. “We are incredibly honored and grateful for that legacy, and the memories and magical moments you have helped us create over the years.”
A surge of COVID-19 cases has all of Southern California under a stay-at-home order, and under the governor’s previous schedule of reopening, theme parks would not be able to reopen until the least restrictive tier. Disney officials in an investor call said they didn’t expect the Anaheim parks to reopen until at least March.
Disneyland is currently being used as a COVID-19 vaccination super site.
During the closure, Potrock said that the parks will develop new membership offerings that will give more choice, flexibility and value for their biggest fans.
Active annual passholders as of March 14, 2020 will continue to receive discounts on merchandise and food and drinks at select Downtown Disney District and Buena Vista Street locations until the new membership program is announced. Disney will additionally give passholders a 30% discount on merchandise starting Monday through Feb. 25.