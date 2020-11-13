ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — Disney expects to keep its Anaheim theme parks closed until 2021, according to a call the company’s executives had with analysts.
Disneyland and California Adventure are expected to stay closed through “at least the end of the first fiscal quarter,” Christine McCarthy, Disney’s senior executive vice president and chief financial officer, said an earnings call Thursday. That would keep the Anaheim theme parks shuttered through at least March of 2021.
McCarthy noted that some Disney theme parks around the world are open at limited capacity, but Disneyland Paris is also now closed after reopening in mid-July.
California won’t allow theme parks to reopen until the county they are located in reaches the yellow tier, the least restrictive tier of the state’s reopening guidelines. Even then, theme parks can only reopen at 25% capacity, under the COVID-19 health and safety guidelines.
The Disney parks, experiences and product division saw a $9.7 billion decline in revenue this year.