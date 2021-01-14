LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Thursday that millions of dollars were donated to his fund to financially help small businesses in the City of Los Angeles that are struggling during the pandemic.
Garcetti said $5 million was donated by Bob Iger, CEO of the Walt Disney Company, and his wife, USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism Dean, Willow Bay, so that 1,000 businesses can receive grants in Los Angeles.
“We know what is on the line,” Garcetti said during his COVID-19 briefing. “Communities shattered, and jobs are on the line when businesses fail.”
The couple previously gave $500,000 to the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles at the beginning of the pandemic.
“Your new commitment will help these businesses weather this storm, and we are beyond grateful for your bold leadership,” Garcetti said.
Garcetti also urged Angelenos to give to the fund, no matter how little, to make a difference in the lives of struggling Angelenos.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Thursday reported 17,323 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 287 deaths, bringing countywide totals to 975,299 cases and 13,234 deaths.
People who want to donate to the fund can go here.
