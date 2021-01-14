LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — With vaccinations being opened up to people 65 people and older, Long Beach officials are warning people to be on alert for scams.

An alert from the city of Long Beach says that scammers are using robocalls, social media posts and emails to take advantage of the fear, anxiety and confusion swirling about when it comes to COVID-19 and the vaccine.

Long Beach’s Health and Human Services Department is managing the city’s distribution of the vaccine, which are being made available to people in two phases, with sub-phases and tiered sub-prioritization. City officials say widespread distribution of the vaccine to the general public is months away and will be free to Long Beach residents, regardless of immigration status.

The city says residents should remember that employees will not contact them requesting personal identifying or insurance information. They say anyone selling a chance to jump the line, early access, a special discount or “under the table” access is a scammer. They also say no one selling a vaccine online, door-to-door, or on social media is legitimate.

Residents who have requested a vaccination, but were unable to get an appointment may be placed on a waitlist – but they won’t be asked to pay a fee.

To report a possible COVID-19 scam, visit the Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs or call (800) 593-8222.