LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A 26-year-old man wanted in the murders of his mother and his 6-year-old nephew last month in a Westlake District home has been arrested.
David Cordoba was taken into custody late Wednesday night at 3rd and Berendo streets in Koreatown, Los Angeles police reported Thursday.
Cordoba was wanted in the slayings of his mother, 60-year-old Maria Rodas-Lemus, and his nephew, 6-year-old Alan Cordova-Robles.
In the late-night hours of Dec. 21, LAPD officers responded to a welfare check at a home in the 1800 block of West 11th Place to find the two family members dead at the scene and a third relative with stab wounds.
Investigators learned that Cordoba lived at the home with his mother and that the attack had stemmed from a family dispute. Although Alan did not live in the home, he happened to be there with his grandmother that night.
The third family member who was stabbed was taken to a hospital and survived, police said.