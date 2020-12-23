WESTLAKE DISTRICT (CBSLA) — Authorities Wednesday released the names of the victims of a fatal Westlake District stabbing as well as the suspect in the case.
According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers found the bodies of a 60-year-old woman, identified as Maria Rodas-Lemus, and a 6-year-old boy, identified as Alan Cordova-Robles, late Monday night while conducting a welfare check in the 1800 block of West 11th Place. Police said the Rodas-Lemus was the child’s grandmother.
The suspect, 26-year-old David Cordoba, was said to be the woman’s son and the boy’s uncle. Police allege Cordoba stabbed his mother, nephew and a third family member during a dispute. That third family member, who has not yet been identified, was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition, police said.
Following the stabbing, police said Cordoba fled the scene on foot. Police said he is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has a tattoo on his left forearm and was considered “armed and dangerous.”
Anyone with information was asked to call LAPD’s Central Bureau Homicide Unit at 213-486-8700.
