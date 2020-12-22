CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:KCAL 9, Westlake, Westlake District

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Detectives are investigating the deaths of a woman and young child whose bodies were found in a Westlake residence Monday night.

Dec. 22, 2020. (CBSLA)

According to Los Angeles police, officers found the two victims after responding to a welfare check at 10:25 p.m. in the 1800 block of West 11th Place.

The victims were only described as an elderly woman and a child under the age of 10. Their names were not released.

Police said a homicide investigation was underway, although there was no word regarding what caused their deaths or whether investigators had identified any suspects.

Comments

Leave a Reply