LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Detectives are investigating the deaths of a woman and young child whose bodies were found in a Westlake residence Monday night.
According to Los Angeles police, officers found the two victims after responding to a welfare check at 10:25 p.m. in the 1800 block of West 11th Place.
The victims were only described as an elderly woman and a child under the age of 10. Their names were not released.
Police said a homicide investigation was underway, although there was no word regarding what caused their deaths or whether investigators had identified any suspects.