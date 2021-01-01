“This is a very serious condition. It’s completely out of control right now in Los Angeles,” said Dr. Michael Hirt, medical director at the Center for Integrative Medicine. “If there was ever a time to focus on your health, this is the time.”

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Friday reported 20,414 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 207 deaths, bringing countywide totals to 790,582 cases and 10,552 deaths.

Doctors are nurses are pleading with the public to keep following COVID-19 health guidelines. Dr. Kim added they will know in about 10 days if Southern California hospitals will be in big trouble as a result of holiday gatherings.