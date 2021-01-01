LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services announced Friday that a team of design and construction experts from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was being deployed to six Los Angeles County hospitals.
The teams will evaluate and, where necessary, upgrade oxygen delivery systems in an effort to alleviate the stress caused by the volume of oxygen flow required to treat the ever-increasing number of patients admitted with respiratory issues as a result of COVID-19.
“The State of California is continuously working to support our hospitals and protect the lives of Californians impacted by COVID-19,” Mark Ghilarducci, director of the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, said. “By working to upgrade challenged oxygen delivery systems at these older hospitals, we can improve the ability to deliver life-sustaining medical care to those who need it.”
The teams will provide facility assessments, technical assistance, engineering expertise and contracting and construction management support as required at the following hospitals:
- Adventist Health White Memorial Hospital, Los Angeles
- Beverly Community Hospital, Montebello
- Emanate Health Queen of the Valley Hospital, West Covina
- Lakewood Regional Medical Center, Lakewood
- Mission Community Hospital, Panorama City
- PIH Health Hospital, Downey
The Army Corps teams are expected to begin initial assessments as soon as Saturday.