LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Friday reported 20,414 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 207 deaths, bringing countywide totals to 790,582 cases and 10,552 deaths.
Of the deaths reported on New Year’s Day, health officials said 40 were from the backlog associated with the Spectrum outage and holiday reporting delays.
Health officials said there were 7,613 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, 21% of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
In the past week, daily hospitalizations have increased by 843 patients and the county’s seven-day daily positivity rate increased from 18.2% on Christmas Day to 21.5% on New Year’s Day.